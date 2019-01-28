Sponsored
Article Tools
Haus der Geschichte Österreich - Evaluation by a Team of Experts
Published: January 28, 2019; 15:29 · (Vindobona)
The recently opened House of Austrian History is intended to present the history of Austria from the middle of the 19th century to as broad an audience as possible, with a special focus from 1918 to the present day in its European and international context. A team of experts met for the first time and will present a concept for the long-term design of the institution until the summer.
Current Exhibition at the House of Austrian History: "Into the Unknown - Austria Since 1918" / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Stephan Neuhaeuser] [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]This article includes a total of 807 words.
The team of five experts appointed by Gernot Blümel and Wolfgang Sobotka at the end of 2018 has now been officially presented.
The five-member team consists of Barbara Glück, director of the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial site, Hans Walter Hütter, president of the Foundation Haus der Geschichte der Bundesrepublik Deutschland and member of the scientific advisory board…
Fast News Search