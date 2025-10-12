Hattmannsdorfer Calls for Tough EU Action Against Hungary's Special Tax

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: October 12, 2025; 12:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Minister of Economic Affairs is urging Brussels to take Hungary to the European Court of Justice because the special tax imposed by Budapest burdens international retail chains such as Spar and Hofer with a discriminatory levy of up to 4.5 percent of net sales.

Austria feels that the Hungarian tax is discriminatory and puts Austrian trading companies at a disadvantage. / Picture: © Hungarian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) has sharply called on the EU Commission to take consistent action against the special tax imposed on food chains in Hungary. In two letters to Executive Vice-President Stephane Sejourne and Vice-President Teresa Ribera, the minister demanded swift action against the measures, which he considers discriminatory and undermining the free…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria With Billion-Euro Deficit in Agricultural Foreign Trade (October 8)
Hungarian Foreign Minister Sharply Criticizes Austrian President Van der Bellen (August 31)
Wiiw Forecast: CEEC Countries Defy Global Uncertainties with Strong Growth (July 1)
Read More
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Teresa Ribera, Taxation, Retail Industry, Retail Sale Industry, Hungary, EU European Union, ECJ European Court of Justice, BMAW - Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter