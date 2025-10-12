Hattmannsdorfer Calls for Tough EU Action Against Hungary's Special Tax

Austria feels that the Hungarian tax is discriminatory and puts Austrian trading companies at a disadvantage. / Picture: © Hungarian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) has sharply called on the EU Commission to take consistent action against the special tax imposed on food chains in Hungary. In two letters to Executive Vice-President Stephane Sejourne and Vice-President Teresa Ribera, the minister demanded swift action against the measures, which he considers discriminatory and undermining the free…