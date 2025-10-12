Sponsored Content
Hattmannsdorfer Calls for Tough EU Action Against Hungary's Special Tax
People › Politicians ♦ Published: October 12, 2025; 12:19 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Minister of Economic Affairs is urging Brussels to take Hungary to the European Court of Justice because the special tax imposed by Budapest burdens international retail chains such as Spar and Hofer with a discriminatory levy of up to 4.5 percent of net sales.
Austria feels that the Hungarian tax is discriminatory and puts Austrian trading companies at a disadvantage. / Picture: © Hungarian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) has sharply called on the EU Commission to take consistent action against the special tax imposed on food chains in Hungary. In two letters to Executive Vice-President Stephane Sejourne and Vice-President Teresa Ribera, the minister demanded swift action against the measures, which he considers discriminatory and undermining the free…
