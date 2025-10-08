Austria With Billion-Euro Deficit in Agricultural Foreign Trade

Austrian agricultural foreign trade is in trouble: the deficit exceeded the billion mark in the first half of 2025 and increased massively from 885 million to 1.3 billion euros compared to the same period last year, as current data from Agrarmarkt Austria (AMA) show.

Food industry still in the black, but surplus is shrinking

The food industry (processed products) remains a ray of hope. In the first half of 2025, it continued to post a positive balance with a surplus of over half a billion euros. However, this positive balance has shrunk significantly from 729 million to 539 million euros year-on-year.

“We export more processed food than we import,” explained Katharina Koßdorff, managing director of the Food Industry Association at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ). The industry's exports rose by 3.1 percent in value to 5.4 billion euros, whereas imports grew much more dynamically, rising by 7.9 percent to 4.8 billion euros. The industry is in stagnation, probably for the second year in a row. Among the reasons for the increase in imports, the WKÖ industry association cites the import of agricultural raw materials such as cocoa, coffee, tea, rice, spices, and tropical fruits, which are not available or not sufficiently available in Austria.

Export markets in transition

Germany remains the undisputed most important export market for Austrian agricultural goods and processed foods. It is followed by Italy as the second-largest market, then Switzerland, Hungary, and the Netherlands.

It is striking that the U.S. has dropped out of the top five most important export markets. Industry expert Koßdorff attributes this to the relocation of Austrian companies' production lines to the U.S. in order to serve the market from there. Domestic producers are also feeling the effects of U.S. tariffs. These have made exports to the U.S. more expensive, and those products that are no longer sold there remain on the European market, increasing price pressure there.

Impact on domestic agriculture and the grain market

Developments in foreign trade are linked to shifts in domestic agriculture. For example, cattle and pig stocks are expected to continue to decline in 2025. Beef exports are already showing a dramatic trend: although the export value rose by five percent, the volume of meat exported slumped by a full 27.2 percent compared to the previous year.

There are significant shifts in arable farming for the 2025 growing year: grain maize is seeing the strongest expansion in acreage, which is due to the tight maize balance in the EU and the tense global supply situation. Spelt, soft wheat, and oats are also gaining acreage, while rye, rapeseed, and sugar beets are suffering losses.

The global grain forecasts of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the 2025/26 harvest year point to a complex market situation:

Wheat: Global supply will rise to 1,078.6 million tons, driven by higher production in Australia, the EU, and Russia. Global trade is also expected to increase.

Corn: Global corn ending stocks will decline to 281.4 million tons, as lower production in the EU and Russia will not fully offset gains in other regions.

Oilseeds: Global production is increasing, mainly for rapeseed and sunflower. However, soybean production is declining.

The discrepancy between rising imports and stagnating exports in Austria's agricultural foreign trade poses major challenges for the industry. Representatives are calling for competitiveness to be strengthened, among other things by reducing energy and labor costs and cutting red tape.

Agrarmarkt Austria

WKÖ

USDA