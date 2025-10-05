Austria's Budget Deficit One Billion Higher Than Expected

The Austrian economy, which is in its longest recession since World War II, thus continues to face a tense budgetary situation and a sustained wave of insolvencies ranging from the automotive to the real estate industry. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

The Ministry of Finance informed the public and the EU about the revised budget forecast for 2025. The deficit is now expected to be around €23 billion, which corresponds to 4.54 percent of GDP (originally: 4.51 percent). Although this means that the deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP will essentially be met, the figure is still miles above the EU's maximum requirement of three…