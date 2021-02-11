Greek Foreign Minister Meets Edtstadler in Vienna

February 11, 2021

The Greek Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler met in Vienna to discuss the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Both ministers agreed that a uniform EU-wide vaccination certificate would be the key to mobility and travel within the European Union.

Greek Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis met Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The Greek Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis met Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.

At the subsequent press conference, the Ministers stressed that the exchange focused on coordination and cooperation in the fight against Covid-19. …

