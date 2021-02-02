Sponsored Content
Edtstadler in Paris: Meetings with Secretaries of State and Chief Rabbi
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
In order to discuss Covid-19 coordination and the fight against terrorism and anti-Semitism, Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler has traveled to Paris, France and met with, among others, Secretary of State for Europe Clément Beaune and Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia.
The Chief Rabbi of France, Haim Korsia (left), and Austria's Minister for European Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler (right) met in a synagogue in Paris to talk about the fight against anti-Semitism. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Hans Hofer
Austria's Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler has traveled to Paris, France for talks with Secretary of State for Europe Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for Digitalization Cédric O, Member of Parliament Laetitia Avia and Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia. …
