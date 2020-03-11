Crisis Between Athens and Ankara: Greek Prime Minister in Vienna

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 26 minutes ago; 00:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

Thousands of refugees still hope to enter the EU from Turkey. Athens is therefore strengthening its border management, seeking support from the EU and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis travelled to Vienna.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis with Federal Chancellor Kurz: "The European Union stands united by Greece's side!" / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)

In view of the worsening situation in Syria, a new asylum crisis threatens. Thousands of people have been waiting on the Greek-Turkish land border ever since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at the end of February that Turkey would no longer prevent refugees and migrants from leaving the country and that they had been taken to the border area in buses. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Supports Start of Accession Negotiations with North Macedonia (February 28)
Visit of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria (October 10, 2019)
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay (June 21, 2019)
Meet the New Ambassador of Greece to Austria: H.E. Ms. Catherine Koika (June 20, 2019)
Read More
Charles Michel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Frontex, Syria, Turkey, Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Sebastian Kurz, Refugees, EU European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, ND Nea Dimokratia
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter