Crisis Between Athens and Ankara: Greek Prime Minister in Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 26 minutes ago; 00:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Thousands of refugees still hope to enter the EU from Turkey. Athens is therefore strengthening its border management, seeking support from the EU and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis travelled to Vienna.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis with Federal Chancellor Kurz: "The European Union stands united by Greece's side!" / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)
In view of the worsening situation in Syria, a new asylum crisis threatens. Thousands of people have been waiting on the Greek-Turkish land border ever since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at the end of February that Turkey would no longer prevent refugees and migrants from leaving the country and that they had been taken to the border area in buses. …
