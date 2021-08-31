Sponsored Content
Greater Flexibility: Austrian Airlines Improves Booking Platform
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:04 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austrian Airlines (AUA) has improved its booking platform to provide more flexibility when booking. The platform now allows customers to book flights from the entire route network of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS. This new booking platform provides multiple new benefits to customers, including a broader selection of destinations, free 48-hour booking reservations, and more. Read about all the advantages the new platform has to offer.
Austrian Airlines Chief Sales Director Michael Trestl: "Customer needs have changed massively as a result of the pandemic. The desire for more flexibility in travel planning has become even more essential." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Austrian Airlines from Austria [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]
Austrian Airlines (AUA) has improved its booking platform to provide more flexibility when booking. To eliminate the customers' need to go to multiple websites, the entire route network of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, and SWISS can now be booked on the Austrian Airlines website. This improvement also offers customers a much broader selection of destinations to choose from.
