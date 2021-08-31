Greater Flexibility: Austrian Airlines Improves Booking Platform

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian Airlines (AUA) has improved its booking platform to provide more flexibility when booking. The platform now allows customers to book flights from the entire route network of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS. This new booking platform provides multiple new benefits to customers, including a broader selection of destinations, free 48-hour booking reservations, and more. Read about all the advantages the new platform has to offer.

Austrian Airlines Chief Sales Director Michael Trestl: "Customer needs have changed massively as a result of the pandemic. The desire for more flexibility in travel planning has become even more essential." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Austrian Airlines from Austria [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

