FriedlNews is now Vindobona
Published: Yesterday; 20:00 · (Vindobona)
FriedlNews has changed its corporate brand name to Vindobona - Vienna International News.
Dr. Friedl: "We decided to update our corporate brand, but our mission remains the same, to enable international professionals in Vienna to be more productive and successful." / Picture: © FriedlNews
About Vindobona
Vindobona remains what FriedlNews stood for, a trusted and indispensable source of news and analysis for the international community of Vienna.
Dr. Friedl: "We decided to update our corporate brand, but our mission remains the same, to enable international professionals in Vienna to be more productive and successful."
