FriedlNews is now Vindobona

Dr. Friedl: "We decided to update our corporate brand, but our mission remains the same, to enable international professionals in Vienna to be more productive and successful." / Picture: © FriedlNews

Vindobona remains what FriedlNews stood for, a trusted and indispensable source of news and analysis for the international community of Vienna.

Dr. Friedl: "We decided to update our corporate brand, but our mission remains the same, to enable international professionals in Vienna to be more productive and successful."