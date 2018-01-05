Sponsored
FriedlNews is now Vindobona

Published: Yesterday; 20:00 · (Vindobona)

FriedlNews has changed its corporate brand name to Vindobona - Vienna International News.

Dr. Friedl: "We decided to update our corporate brand, but our mission remains the same, to enable international professionals in Vienna to be more productive and successful." / Picture: © FriedlNews

Vindobona remains what FriedlNews stood for, a trusted and indispensable source of news and analysis for the international community of Vienna.

Dr. Friedl: "We decided to update our corporate brand, but our mission remains the same, to enable international professionals in Vienna to be more productive and successful."

About Vindobona
