Climate Incentive Programs in the USA: A Magnet for Austrian and International Investors

Speakers included experts from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), including Matthew Manning and Carlie Owen, who shared detailed information on the specific incentives and funding opportunities available through U.S. legislation. Alisa Petersen, Peter Aldrian and Martin Schlerka provided inside information on how international investors can take advantage of these opportunities. Gabriel Felbermayr explained the structure of the U.S. climate incentive programs, while Michael Friedl and Ken Walsh discussed practical steps for investors.

Importance of the climate incentive programs

The Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are central pillars of the US strategy to promote sustainable development and combat climate change. These laws aim to stimulate significant investment in clean energy and infrastructure, making them attractive options for international investors. The programs not only provide financial incentives, but also set new standards for environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

Global significance and impact

These initiatives are of global significance as they not only promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., but can also serve as a blueprint for other nations pursuing similar goals. The involvement of international investors increases the reach and impact of these programs, strengthening the global response to climate change.

Reactions and networking opportunities

Attendees also had the opportunity to speak directly with representatives from eighteen U.S. economic development organizations, which fostered dialogue and networking between global investors and U.S. institutions. In her opening remarks, Ambassador Victoria Kennedy emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the fight against climate change and the role of the U.S. as a leading nation in this global effort.

The event in Vienna made it clear that the U.S. is taking a leading role in international environmental protection through its climate incentive programs and is actively seeking global partners to achieve its ambitious climate goals. For international investors, these initiatives provide a platform to not only benefit financially, but also to actively participate in shaping a more sustainable future.

U.S. Embassy Vienna