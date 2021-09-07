Forum Alpbach: Reaffirming the Importance of the Conference on the Future of Europe

The EU ministers from five member states signed the "Alpbach Declaration on the Future of Europe" at the European Forum Alpbach. The five ministers were Judit Varga from Hungary, Thomas Byrne from Ireland, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis from Greece, Juan González-Barba from Spain, and Karoline Edtstadler from Austria. The declaration highlights the necessity for cooperation and dialogue to ensure that the EU has a successful future.

Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler (middle left): "Now is the moment to debate in which direction the European Union should develop. You have to constantly seek dialogue." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

As part of the European Forum Alpbach, the EU ministers and state secretaries for five EU member states signed the “Alpbach Declaration” on the Future of Europe. This included Hungarian Minister Judit Varga, Irish Minister Thomas Byrne, Greek Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Spanish Minister Juan González-Barba, and Austrian Minister Karoline Edtstadler. …

