Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer Nominated for Top Job at EU Bank

Despite some controversy, Nehammer is expected to accept the nomination due to his political experience and previous activities at the European level and will therefore represent Austria on the EIB's governing body.

The political career of former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) seems to be taking a new, international turn: He has been nominated by SPÖ Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer for one of Europe's most prestigious posts - a seat on the board of directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB). While his supporters speak of a “recognition of European experience”, critics such as the FPÖ are sharply critical: accusations of nepotism are doing the rounds—a look at the background to a politically charged personnel act.

Former chancellor soon to be EU banker?

The news came from the Ministry of Finance late this morning: Former Chancellor Karl Nehammer has been officially proposed for a directorate position at the European Investment Bank (EIB). There, he would join a body that decides on billion-euro investments by the EU - including in the areas of climate protection, digitalization, defense, and infrastructure.

The nomination is made as part of the rotation principle of the EU member states, which currently gives Austria the right to nominate candidates. Nehammer could thus follow in the footsteps of former Finance Minister Wilhelm Molterer, who was Vice-President of the EIB from 2011 to 2015.

An office with influence - and prestige

The EIB is regarded as the financial engine of the EU. Based in Luxembourg, it manages billions in loans yearly and is a central pillar for investments to promote European integration. The Board of Directors consists of nine members, including the President and eight Vice-Presidents, who are jointly responsible for the strategic direction of the bank.

Nehammer, who served as Federal Chancellor from 2021 to 2024, has been politically absent of late. His return to an international office raises questions - not only about his qualifications but also about the political motivation behind his nomination.

Criticism from the FPÖ - applause from the ÖVP

However, the political reactions in the capital Vienna did not fail to materialize, as reported by ORF. As soon as the nomination was announced, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker spoke out: he spoke of “post haggling in the former grand coalition manner” and recalled that Nehammer's chancellorship had been accompanied by record debts. “And now he of all people is to become a banker at the highest level?” said Hafenecker.

The ÖVP, on the other hand, praised Nehammer's “feel for European policy” and “international experience” - a rhetorical closing of ranks with the Social Democrat-led Ministry of Finance that comes as a political surprise.

What does this mean for Nehammer - and Austria?

If the nomination goes through - a formal confirmation process within the EIB is still pending - Nehammer would take on a central role in the EU financial architecture. Austria would thus continue to have a strong voice in an institution that helps decide Europe's economic future.

However, whether this is just a professionally justified career move or a political deal of the old school will probably be discussed in Vienna for some time to come.

