Austria's Budget Crisis: Between Austerity Measures and Deficit Procedures

The main reason for this drastic change is the pessimistic economic forecasts. The National Bank expects the economy to contract by 0.1 percent of GDP and the budget deficit to reach 3.8 percent in 2025. Last year, Austria more than exceeded the Maastricht limit of a three percent budget deficit. Statistics Austria has now reported an increase in the general government deficit to 4.7 percent of GDP. The debt level thus increased by 22.6 billion to more than 394 billion euros. In 2023, the deficit was still at 12.4 billion euros or 2.6 percent of GDP.

Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) tried to defuse the situation in the budget committee of the National Council and emphasized that an excessive deficit procedure was “not at all a neck and neck issue”. He emphasized that such a procedure would above all mean regular coordination of budget measures with the EU Commission, but would not pose a direct threat to Austria's economic stability.

Political disagreement about the right course

Despite the efforts to de-dramatize the situation, there is disagreement within the coalition about the right way to deal with the financial imbalance. While the SPÖ and Finance Minister Marterbauer are taking a pragmatic view of the situation and pursuing a medium-term consolidation strategy, the ÖVP and NEOS are calling for more far-reaching measures to bring the budget deficit under control.

State Secretary for Finance Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP) expressed her openness to using a deficit procedure if necessary. At the same time, however, she emphasized the need for a credible restructuring strategy. For the NEOS, it is clear that the planned savings package of 6.4 billion euros will not be enough. Member of Parliament Karin Doppelbauer therefore called for greater financial participation by the federal states and municipalities.

Saving or investing?

The crucial question of budget policy While the Freedom Party is calling for massive savings to plug the budget gap as quickly as possible, the Greens are warning against further burdening the economy with drastic austerity measures. Jakob Schwarz from the Greens called instead for a reduction in climate-damaging subsidies to relieve the budget without jeopardizing the economic recovery.

Roadmap for the 2025/2026 double budget in place

Despite the financial uncertainties, the government has set the timetable for the 2025/2026 double budget. On May 13, Finance Minister Marterbauer will give the budget speech in the National Council, followed by consultations and discussions in plenary. The final resolution on the double budget is scheduled for June 18. In addition to the parliamentary deliberations, expert hearings will be held to review the planned measures.

A balancing act between saving and investing

The coming weeks will be decisive in determining Austria's financial course. Given the current forecasts, an EU deficit procedure seems almost unavoidable, but Finance Minister Marterbauer is emphatically relaxed. Much now depends on whether the coalition can find a strategy that ensures both budget consolidation and economic stability. The political fronts have hardened and time is running out. The only thing the parties agree on so far is that a credible consolidation path is necessary to maintain the confidence of the capital markets and the European Commission.

