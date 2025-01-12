Alexander Schallenberg Takes Over the Chancellery and Focuses on Continuity

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg was appointed by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, to continue the administration of the Federal Chancellery and chair the provisional federal government. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schroetter

Immediately after his inauguration as Acting Federal Chancellor, Schallenberg contacted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In a telephone conversation that both sides described as “excellent”, Schallenberg assured her that “Austria will remain a reliable and constructive partner in the European Union”. Von der Leyen publicly congratulated Schallenberg on his appointment and emphasized the importance of cooperation in addressing the current challenges affecting Europe. These include overcoming the energy crisis, the common security policy, and strengthening the EU's external borders.

First steps: Inaugural visit to Brussels planned

Schallenberg is already planning his first official visit abroad as Acting Chancellor. He is expected in Brussels, where meetings with high-ranking EU representatives such as the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, and EU Council President Antonio Costa are on the agenda. The visit aims further to expand the close cooperation between Austria and the EU and to exchange views on current political issues.

The talks will focus in particular on climate and energy policy, protecting the European economy from international crises, and the future of the European security architecture. Schallenberg emphasized that Austria, as one of the founding members of the EU, has a special responsibility to play an active role in shaping the future of Europe.

Political situation in Austria: government formation uncertain

Schallenberg takes office at a politically turbulent time. Following the collapse of the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and SPÖ, the country's political future is unclear. Federal President Van der Bellen has tasked the leader of the FPÖ, Herbert Kickl, with forming a government. If he is unable to form a coalition, early elections may be necessary.

The current political situation presents Schallenberg and his cabinet with major challenges. Despite the uncertainty, the new chancellor emphasized that he wants to focus on “constructive cooperation” with all political forces. “Our aim is to ensure the stability and ability to act of the state during this transitional period,” said Schallenberg in a press conference.

Continuity in foreign policy

As Schallenberg will continue to hold the office of Foreign Minister, it is expected that foreign policy under his leadership will focus on continuity. In the past, he had already advocated increased European cooperation and a clear positioning of Austria at the international level. Given the current geopolitical tensions, he emphasized the need for a united European voice.

Looking back: Schallenberg's political career to date

Alexander Schallenberg is regarded as an experienced diplomat and European policy expert. Before his first short term as Federal Chancellor in 2021, he had already served as Foreign Minister for several years and enjoyed a high reputation, particularly in the field of European policy. His appointment as caretaker chancellor was seen by political observers as both a logical step and a signal of stability and continuity.

In his career to date, Schallenberg has championed the strengthening of European integration and close cooperation with neighboring countries. His policies have focused in particular on relations with Germany, Italy, and the Visegrád states.

Challenges and expectations

Schallenberg will use the coming weeks to set the course for a stable future at both national and European levels. Political analysts assume that he will set the tone in foreign and European policy in particular, while a difficult phase lies ahead in terms of domestic policy. It remains to be seen whether he will succeed in forming a government or whether early elections will be necessary.

The political landscape in Austria is about to change and Schallenberg's tenure as acting chancellor will be decisive for how the country is governed in the coming months. In any case, he has made it clear that he is ready to take on responsibility and lead the country with a clear pro-European orientation.

Federal Chancellery of Austria