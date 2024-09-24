Austria's Schallenberg and Ukraine's Sybiha with Talks on Solidarity and Peace

Schallenberg once again emphasized Austria's unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and assured that Austria would continue to support the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union. Austria had mobilized more than 252 million euros in support, particularly in the humanitarian field. This aid includes financial and material resources, but also direct humanitarian measures. In the summer of 2024, Austria took in around 800 Ukrainian children to give them a break from the war.

Schallenberg expressed his admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people and pointed out that material and humanitarian support would continue to be necessary to meet the daily challenges. “This brutal, unprovoked war has been raging for over 900 days and the suffering in Ukraine is unbearable. Austria has stood by Ukraine's side since day one and will continue to do so,” said Schallenberg after the meeting.

Focus on the peace process and international partnerships

A central point of discussion was the peace process initiated in June 2024. Schallenberg and Sybiha agreed that a negotiated outcome was inevitable, but that this would require broad international support. Schallenberg emphasized the importance of creating a “global reach” and involving as many countries as possible in the process, including India, Brazil, South Africa, and China. “A solution will only be reached at the negotiating table, but it must be clear that there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine,” emphasized Schallenberg.

Sybiha thanked Austria for its continued support and emphasized the importance of international cooperation. In particular, Austria's legal support is of great importance to prosecute war crimes and ensure justice. In this context, an important meeting took place in Vienna at the beginning of the week, at which 100 lawyers from 41 nations discussed the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This tribunal aims to bring those responsible for the war before an international court and thus make an important contribution to restoring justice.

Reforms on the way to the EU

Another key point of the talks concerned the reforms that Ukraine must implement on its way to joining the European Union. Austria assured Ukraine of its full support in the implementation of judicial reforms and the fight against corruption. Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine was determined to carry out the necessary reforms to advance the EU accession process. Schallenberg emphasized that the rule of law and democracy were key requirements in this regard and that Austria would provide Ukraine with comprehensive support in bringing it closer to European standards.

Looking to the future

The meeting in Vienna highlighted the close and growing partnership between Austria and Ukraine, especially in times of ongoing war. The talks between Schallenberg and Sybiha demonstrate not only the importance of Austrian support but also the need for global cooperation to achieve lasting peace. Austria will continue to play a leading role in providing humanitarian, legal, and political support to Ukraine.

Sybiha's tour of Ukraine's neighboring countries, which began in Romania, underscores the importance of regional and international alliances. While Romania continues to provide military support to Ukraine and supports its accession to the EU, Austria is particularly focused on humanitarian aid and legal support.

Austria MFA

Ukraine MFA