Foreign Minister Schallenberg Wants to Promote More Women in Foreign Politics
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg amidst International Woman’s Day said that he wants the equality of women and the protection of their rights to be a living priority in international politics.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg Said He Wants to Make Women's Rights and Equality a Priority in International Politics. / Picture: © BKA / Wenzel / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Equality for women, the protection of their rights, and the consideration of the special needs of women and girls are central concerns that Austria has long pursued in foreign, security, and development policy and in the context of humanitarian aid, numerous human rights initiatives, and international cultural work.
"The multiple crises we face hit the most vulnerable in…
