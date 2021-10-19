Sponsored Content
Foreign Minister Linhart's Inaugural Visit to the EU Foreign Affairs Council
Foreign Minister Linhart recently traveled to Luxembourg for his first meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. In a meeting with the other foreign ministers from the EU, they discussed various issues, including the EU's Eastern Partnership and the war in Ethiopia. Linhart also met with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush during his visit. Read about Linhart's trip and what was discussed in the meetings, and watch Linhart's interview outside the event.
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart in Luxembourg at his first EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart traveled to Luxembourg for the first time for the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
At the meeting of EU foreign ministers, the agenda included the expansion of relations between the EU and the Gulf region, the EU’s Eastern Partnership, and the war in Ethiopia. …
