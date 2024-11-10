Focus on Environmental Disasters: Austria and Italy Intensify Cooperation in Environmental Monitoring

The Italian Embassy in Vienna hosted a conference devoted to the scientific, technological, and policy facets of environmental monitoring and control. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

The Italian Ambassador to Vienna, Giovanni Pugliese, opened the event, at which experts from various fields discussed the scientific, technological, and political aspects of environmental monitoring. Pugliese emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary research that transcends national borders and sectors. He referred to the recently founded Association for Scientific Exchanges Austria-Italy (ASSAI), which is supported by the embassy and aims to promote the exchange of scientific knowledge between Austria and Italy.

Situational awareness: data and technology in environmental protection

A central topic of the event was the concept of “situational awareness” for monitoring and predicting environmental events. Professor Massimiliano Lega from the University of Parthenope in Naples presented the “Safe” (Situational Awareness for the Environment) project, which uses data from various sensors and technologies - from microscopy to satellite monitoring. This comprehensive data collection makes it possible to analyze the physical, chemical, and biological properties of the environment in real-time and react to potential dangers in good time.

Prof. Roberta Teta from the University Federico II in Naples illustrated the application of this methodology using a real-life case in which the heavily polluted Lake Averno was examined. Engineer Fabrizio Curcio, former head of the Italian Civil Protection, illustrated the practical applications of this method using prominent events such as the Costa Concordia shipwreck, the challenges posed by Italian volcanoes, and cases of fires and floods.

Importance of politics for environmental monitoring

In conclusion, Dr. Gabriele Redigonda from the European Space Policy Institute emphasized the importance of political framework conditions for the effective application of situational awareness. The combination of space-based observation and terrestrial coordination is essential to establish comprehensive monitoring systems. These methods would enable emergency measures to be implemented quickly and in a targeted manner.

The event impressively demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in environmental monitoring. The exchange between Austrian and Italian experts and the strengthening of bilateral dialog lay the foundation for a sustainable and coordinated environmental policy that is up to the challenges of the future.

Italian Embassy Vienna