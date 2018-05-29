Flight Connection Kuwait-Vienna Carries Arab-Israeli Conflict to Austria

Deutsch: "The best would not be if Kuwait Airways did not fly to Vienna, but if the state of Kuwait changed its anti-Semitic law." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Konstantin von Wedelstaedt [GFDL 1.2]

Kuwait Airways was founded in 1954 and serves to around 30 international destinations from its hub at Kuwait International Airport.



According to the summer flight schedule, the airline with HQ in Al Farwaniyah Governorate, Kuwait, will resume flight operations between Kuwait International Airport and Vienna Schwechat in June. As in previous years, three weekly direct connections are scheduled. An Airbus A320 will be scheduled for these flights.



As expected, the objection to wanting to transport Israelis is met with massive criticism and resistance from many parties.



This has recently caused criticism in Germany because Kuwait Airways had refused to carry an Israeli and the latter had sued the airline before a German court. The latter had rejected the Israeli's complaint against the cancellation of his flight. German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer announced negative consequences for the airline in Germany if the talks with the Kuwaiti side do not lead to a result.



The magazine "Der Standard" quotes Oskar Deutsch: "The Republic of Austria must not accept companies invoking anti-Semitic laws to discriminate against Jews". "The best would not be if Kuwait Airways did not fly to Vienna, but if the state of Kuwait changed its anti-Semitic law."



Vienna Airport itself has its hands tied. The airport could not prohibit an airline from landing in Vienna if it complies with traffic and operational regulations.



The Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs, headed by Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck, reports that the Ministry of Infrastructure is examining the case. Schramböck said that anti-Semitic behaviour was rejected in the strongest possible terms.



In a press release, the Ministry of Infrastructure said that the Ministry had approached Germany, which in turn wants to start talks at a political level. In addition, expertise is obtained from the Foreign Ministry from the point of view of international law. In the event of discriminatory behaviour based on religious views, steps will be discussed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.