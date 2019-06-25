Sponsored
Article Tools

First Visit Abroad Leads Foreign Minister Schallenberg to Finland

Published: June 25, 2019; 15:02 · (Vindobona)

His first bilateral trip abroad took Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to Helsinki. The trip focused not only on European policy issues but also on the EU Presidency, which Finland will take over on 1 July 2019.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg visited Finland / Picture: © Finnish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

During the trip, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met the Finnish Minister for European Affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, and exchanged views with her on the priorities of the forthcoming Finnish EU Presidency.

Other topics of discussion included the EU accession prospects for the Western Balkan states and the Brexit.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg then held a working meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Minister for International Development Pekka Haavisto.

The agenda included developments in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, the situation in the Gulf region and EU relations with China.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also visited the European network "Centre of Excellence for Combatting Hybrid Threats" in Helsinki, in which Austria is actively involved.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Austria: H.E. Ms. Pirkko Mirjami Hämäläinen (January 9)
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019 (September 28, 2018)
World Happiness Report: Austria 12th Happiest Country in the World (March 15, 2018)
Read More
Alexander Schallenberg, Pekka Olavi Haavisto, Council of the European Union Presidency, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Western Balkans, Finland, Tytti Johanna Tuppurainen, Council of the European Union, EU European Union, Centre of Excellence for Combatting Hybrid Threats
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to Austria: H.E. Mr. Roberto Betancourt Ruales
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter