First Visit Abroad Leads Foreign Minister Schallenberg to Finland
His first bilateral trip abroad took Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to Helsinki. The trip focused not only on European policy issues but also on the EU Presidency, which Finland will take over on 1 July 2019.
During the trip, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met the Finnish Minister for European Affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, and exchanged views with her on the priorities of the forthcoming Finnish EU Presidency.
Other topics of discussion included the EU accession prospects for the Western Balkan states and the Brexit.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg then held a working meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Minister for International Development Pekka Haavisto.
The agenda included developments in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, the situation in the Gulf region and EU relations with China.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also visited the European network "Centre of Excellence for Combatting Hybrid Threats" in Helsinki, in which Austria is actively involved.