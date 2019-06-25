First Visit Abroad Leads Foreign Minister Schallenberg to Finland

Foreign Minister Schallenberg visited Finland / Picture: © Finnish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

During the trip, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met the Finnish Minister for European Affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, and exchanged views with her on the priorities of the forthcoming Finnish EU Presidency.

Other topics of discussion included the EU accession prospects for the Western Balkan states and the Brexit.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg then held a working meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Minister for International Development Pekka Haavisto.

The agenda included developments in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, the situation in the Gulf region and EU relations with China.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also visited the European network "Centre of Excellence for Combatting Hybrid Threats" in Helsinki, in which Austria is actively involved.