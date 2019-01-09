Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Austria: H.E. Ms. Pirkko Mirjami Hämäläinen
Published: January 9, 2019; 18:56 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Austria, H.E. Ms. Pirkko Mirjami Hämäläinen presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Austria: H.E. Ms. Pirkko Mirjami Hämäläinen / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF
On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Austria, H.E. Ms. Pirkko Mirjami Hämäläinen to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
