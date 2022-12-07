First Indications Because of Morbid Parcels to Ukrainian Embassies
The suspicious and morbid parcels sent to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in various countries all have a Tesla dealer in Germany as the sender. As recently reported, Ukrainian missions abroad received "Bloody" packages with animal eyes, also in Austria.
As Vindobona.org reported, in 15 countries, including Austria, Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad became victims of suspicious and bizarre "bloody" parcel shipments, which contained animal eyes. Furthermore, a letter bomb exploded in Madrid, injuring a Ukrainian embassy employee. Ukrainian embassies have since been in a state of "heightened security" and are working with pyrotechnicians and forensic experts.
The "criminals" had taken precautions not to leave DNA traces on the packages, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed. "In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries," Kuleba said. The shipment was mostly made from post offices not equipped with a video surveillance system, he added. Kuleba said according to CNN, 17 embassies have received letter bombs, false bomb letters, or letters containing cow or pig eyes.
Ukrainian embassies and consulates in different countries have received suspicious packages from the address of a Tesla dealer in Germany. "All envelopes have the same return address: the Tesla dealer in the German city of Sindelfingen," Kuleba said today, adding that Ukrainian missions in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark had recently received such envelopes.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gave an Interview to CNN on this topic and assumed, when asked who he thought was behind the parcels, “I feel tempted to say, to name Russia straight away, because first of all you have to answer the question, who benefits?
“Maybe this terror response is the Russian answer to the diplomatic horror that we created for Russia on the international arena, and this is how they try to fight back while they are losing the real diplomatic battles one after another." Kuleba concluded to CNN, he thought Russians were either directly responsible or someone who sympathized with the Russian cause and spread fear.