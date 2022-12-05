Suspicious Parcel Sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna
The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. The war is taking on additional dimensions as time goes on, and they are not limited to the fronts. Foreign representations of Ukraine have already become the target of suspicious mail in twelve countries, according to the government, with the Ukrainian embassy in Vienna also affected.
The latest developments turn out to be very morbid and tactless, however, Russia is probably not behind them. Foreign missions in Ukraine have already become targets of suspicious mail in twelve countries, according to the government. This was announced today in Kyiv by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko. The Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna also received two animal eyes by mail last Friday and filed a complaint, an embassy spokesman said, ORF reported.
These incidents are accumulating, a few weeks ago, it happened that suspicious packages were sent to Ukrainian embassies, as well as consulates. In total, there have been 21 incidents in embassies or consulates in recent weeks, according to Nikolenko. Last week, packages with bloody animal eyes had been received by several Ukrainian missions abroad. In Spain, police had also seized three suspicious envelopes already at the post office. In a series of bombings, a Ukrainian security guard was slightly injured in Spain, Handelsblatt reported.
The connection between the war of both actors seems to be the reason for this further escalation, however, no one had claimed responsibility for these acts, as reported by ORF. The attack on diplomatic-consular missions abroad is a new level that indicates that the situation is getting worse and worse instead of heading toward urgently needed peace.