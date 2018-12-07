Article Tools

Financial Times Ranking - Business School "WU Vienna" Remains Midfield Only

Published: 4 hours ago; 13:05 · (Vindobona)

In the latest overall ranking of all European business schools published by renowned newspaper "Financial Times", WU (Vienna University of Economics and Business) ranked only 41st out of a total of 95 European business schools in the overall ranking. Although the university improved by three places compared to the previous year, it fell short of expectations. Much better results were achieved in the two partial competitions "Masters in Management 2018" (12th place out of 84 programmes) and "Executive MBA 2018" (22nd place out of 51 programmes).

WU Vienna: Great results were achieved in the "Masters in Management 2018" and "Executive MBA 2018" rankings. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

95 top business universities from all over Europe qualified for this year's "European Business School Ranking 2018" of the Financial Times.

The Business School Ranking is based on five sub-rankings of the newspaper. The more participants a university has, the greater the influence on the overall result.

According to WU, they only take part in two of these rankings - the "Masters in Management 2018" and the "Executive MBA 2018". This makes it the best placed university with only two partial rankings.

"The ranking result is extremely pleasing, as it shows that WU enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide. WU's inclusion in the Business School ranking marks the end of an excellent ranking year for us. We are delighted that we can successfully represent the Austrian university scene internationally," says WU Rector Edeltraud Hanappi-Egger and continues: "The results of such rankings primarily benefit our students and graduates, because it is not only of great importance what one studies, but also at which university.

In the two sub-rankings used, WU scored well with the international experience of the students and the good salary of the graduates.

Exchange programmes and international internships are an important part of both the Executive MBA programme and the Master's programme in International Management.

The graduates of both programmes are very successful on the labour market and on average have a high income.

As in the previous year, the first two places have remained the same: The London Business School ranks first ahead of HEC Paris, with French Insead, which ranked fifth last year, taking third place in 2018. With the University of St. Gallen, the best German-speaking university is in fourth place.

About WU Vienna University of Economics and Business

The Vienna University of Economics and Business is the largest university focusing on business and economics in Europe and, in terms of student body, one of the largest universities in Austria.

European Business School Rankings 2018 Link: http://rankings.ft.com/businessschoolrankings/european-business-school-rankings-2018

