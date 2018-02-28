WU Vienna: Registration Deadline for Academic Year 2018/19 Starts Now / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GBW.at (CC BY 2.0)

At the Vienna University of Economics (WU Vienna) the registration period for study candidates begins again.



From 1 March to 15 May, interested parties can register for the new English-language bachelor program "Business and Economics" (BBE) as well as for the German-language course "Business and Social Sciences" (WiSo), both starting in the winter semester 2018/2019.



In the program "Business and Economics" 120 places are offered, for economics and social sciences "(WiSo) 3,554. Simultaneously with the online registration a fee of 50 Euro has to be paid.



On 17 May, applicants will receive information on whether the respective admission procedure will continue. If there are fewer applicants than places to study, the admission takes place without any further admission procedure, otherwise until June 1st time, a letter of motivation (in German for the WiSo study, in English for the BBE study) is to be handed in. For the English Bachelor's program documents must be uploaded in parallel to prove the English language skills. The University then decides whether the entrance exams will be held on 10th July.



Admission test only once a year



The tests for admission to the study program "Economic and Social Sciences" as well as for "Business and Economics", take place only once a year. Therefore, those who want to start the WiSo study in the winter semester 2018/19 as well as those who want to start studying in the summer semester 2019 must register between March 1 and May 15, 2018. This also applies to those who still have compulsory military service or civilian service before they want to start in the summer semester of 2019.



The start of the "Business and Economics" (BBE) study is only possible in the winter semester 2018/19. Subsequent registration or later completion of the test is not possible. All applicants, including students who are in their final year of secondary school (Twelfth grade, senior year, grade 12, Matura, Abitur) must register accordingly, even if they have not yet passed their final examination. Information about the specific exam material will be made available on the WU website. The dates for the exams will be announced later.

