Financial Police Operations at the Hahnenkamm Race Lead to Significant Fines

During the renowned Hahnenkamm ski race in Kitzbühel, the Austrian Financial Police, part of the Office for Fraud Prevention, conducted thorough inspections. These checks targeted taxi operators, security companies, and workers involved in event setup. In total, 72 employees from 11 different businesses were inspected. Finance Minister Gunter Mayr commended the professionalism and dedication of the Financial Police, emphasizing their role in ensuring fair competition. He highlighted that their efforts prevent tax and contribution fraud, which would otherwise put honest businesses at a disadvantage.

The inspections uncovered several irregularities. A British national was found to be illegally residing in Austria and was immediately handed over to the police, resulting in his arrest. His employer, operating in the tent construction industry, was fined €2,400 under the Aliens Employment Act. Additionally, a Dutch company failed to provide proof of social security registration for one of its employees. As a result, the Financial Police issued four penalty notices totaling €4,000. Further tax investigations by the Austrian tax authorities are expected.

One of the most serious violations involved an Italian security firm that could not provide valid documentation for its employees and refused to cooperate with the authorities. This company now faces administrative fines of approximately €100,000 in Austria. Moreover, further investigations will be conducted in collaboration with Italian authorities due to suspicions of underpayment and tax evasion. In total, penalties amounting to around €106,000 were proposed as a result of these inspections. The Austrian Financial Police continue their commitment to enforcing compliance and ensuring fair business practices.

BMF