Austrian Customs Rescued Numerous Dogs and Cats from Smugglers

In 2024, Austrian customs officials rescued a total of 138 animals from the hands of ruthless smugglers, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. A total of 110 dogs and 28 cats, mostly young puppies and kittens, were discovered during mobile customs checks, highlighting a growing issue of illegal animal trafficking.

Austrian Finance Minister Gunter Mayr condemned the actions of the smugglers, stating that it was shocking how they inflicted immense suffering on animals for profit. He emphasized that these cases underscored the critical role of Austrian customs in protecting animals from exploitation and abuse. In recent years, the number of smuggled animals intercepted by customs had steadily increased. In 2022, officials seized 109 cats and dogs, which rose to 118 in 2023 and reached a record-breaking 138 in 2024. The vast majority, 124 cases, involved smuggling via land routes using cars and transport vans. However, in 2024, there were also 14 instances of animals being smuggled through Vienna Airport.

In most cases, the animals were not transported by private individuals but by unscrupulous commercial dealers aiming to profit from illegally traded pets. Out of the 138 detected cases in 2024, 112 involved such dealers, who often subjected the animals to inhumane conditions. A large portion of the smuggled animals originated from Southeastern Europe. Many of them were young and lacked proper documentation. When animals from non-EU countries were seized, border veterinary services had to be involved. If the required veterinary documents were missing or the animals were not microchipped, official veterinarians took further action. This process ensured that the animals were healthy and had received essential vaccinations, particularly against rabies.

The fate of the rescued animals depended on veterinary assessments. Depending on the veterinarian’s orders, the animals were either returned to their country of origin, placed in quarantine, or permanently confiscated. In cases of confiscation, the animals were transferred to animal welfare organizations, where they received medical care, vaccinations, and microchips. This was especially crucial for very young animals that were too young to be vaccinated. In 2024, authorities ordered the confiscation of animals in 67 cases.

Severe penalties were imposed on offenders. In cases involving animals smuggled from non-EU countries, import duties had to be paid. If customs violations under financial criminal law were identified, fines could be levied up to twice the amount of the evaded import taxes. Additionally, violations of animal disease regulations or veterinary import laws carried fines of up to 4,360 euros.

Offenses against the Animal Transport Act resulted in fines ranging from 400 to 5,000 euros, with repeat offenders facing fines of up to 7,500 euros. Violations of Austria’s Animal Welfare Act were punishable with fines of up to 7,500 euros, increasing to 15,000 euros for repeat offenders. These penalties ensured that smugglers faced significant financial consequences for their crimes.

Austrian Finance Minsitry