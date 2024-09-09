Fighting Hunger with Innovation: Kofi Annan Award for Africa

At the presentation of the Kofi Annan Award, Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler emphasized how important it is to promote innovation in order to find sustainable solutions for the future. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christopher Dunker

Over 700 start-ups from 49 African countries applied for the 750,000 euro prize—the three winners - Amini from Kenya, ChipChip.Social from Ethiopia and FRESH Networks from Kenya - were recognized for their innovative agricultural technology solutions. Amini develops technologies to solve data deficiencies in agriculture using Artificial Intelligence and satellite data to maximize crop yields and improve agricultural resource utilization. ChipChip.Social optimizes food supply chains in Ethiopia with its social group buying model and reduces costs for consumers. FRESH Networks provides low-income urban households in Kenya with access to safe, affordable milk through smart vending machines.

The prize is organized by the Austrian Federal Chancellery in cooperation with the Kofi Annan Foundation, the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), and the Innovation Accelerator of the UN World Food Programme. The aim is to promote Africa's innovation potential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the area of food security. In the first edition in 2022, the focus was on health innovations, while in 2024 the focus was on agricultural and nutritional innovations. In addition to the prize money, the winners also receive access to a 12-month program to help them scale up their solutions.

At the award ceremony, Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler emphasized how important it is to promote innovation in Africa to find sustainable solutions to global challenges. Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Special Representative of the Federal Chancellor for Global Affairs, emphasized the importance of a partnership of equals between Europe and Africa to combat hunger and strengthen economic cooperation.

Given the rising global hunger figures, which according to UN reports affect over 690 million people, innovative solutions such as those of the award winners are of crucial importance. With the Kofi Annan Award, Austria reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and global food security.

