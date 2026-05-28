Festive Reception at the Palais Niederösterreich: Vienna Honors Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and Armed Forces Day

An official reception was held at the Palais Niederösterreich to celebrate Azerbaijan's Independence Day and Armed Forces Day, organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

Numerous high-ranking dignitaries accepted the invitation extended by the host, H.E. Rovshan Sadigbayli (Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE, the United Nations, and other international organizations in Vienna). Among the guests were prominent representatives from the diplomatic corps, politics, and international organizations, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora. The elegant ambiance of the palace provided the perfect setting for in-depth discussions at the highest diplomatic level.

Historical Legacy and International Bridges

In his ceremonial address, Ambassador Sadigbayli not only highlighted the historical significance of his country’s independence and the important legacy of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan (ADR), but also underscored the essential role of the national armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty and stability. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of international and multilateral cooperation, particularly within the UN system and the OSCE, based in the Danube metropolis.

The Austrian side also acknowledged the close bilateral relations. H.E. Liko Hannah, Ambassador and Head of Section II (Political Affairs) at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs (BMEIA), addressed the audience. She highlighted the growing economic cooperation—such as the successful operations of the energy company SOCAR in Austria and of Austrian companies in Azerbaijan—and announced that new political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries are already planned for July of this year.

High-profile guest list and cultural program

The evening was marked by a pleasant atmosphere and numerous stimulating encounters. Among the guests of honor were former Austrian Federal Minister of Defense Werner Fasslabend, accompanied by his wife Martina Fasslabend, as well as H.E. Maximilian Hennig, Chief of Protocol at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Military diplomatic representatives, including Lieutenant Colonel Sasha Paul Waleska (Military Diplomacy – Federal Ministry of Defense), also attended the festivities.

An exquisite cultural program, traditional Azerbaijani culinary specialties, and high-quality musical performances rounded out the festive event, making the reception a visible symbol of the enduring friendship between Vienna and Baku.

Azerbaijani Embassy Vienna