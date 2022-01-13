Explainer - What Do Vienna's Currently Valid Corona Entry Rules (3G / 2.5G / 2G / 2G+) Mean?
At present, the lockdown has been lifted (with the exception of the unvaccinated) and with it the ban on entry for hospitality, gastronomy, events, etc. In practice, you never know which entry rule applies and whether you are prepared for it. In the following, we therefore provide an overview of the current entry rules and their specific requirements.
Overview of the current entry rules and their specific requirements:
3G means: fully vaccinated or recovered or tested (PCR or antigen test)
2.5G means: fully vaccinated or recovered or tested (only PCR tests apply)
2G means: fully vaccinated or recovered, tests are not accepted.
2G+ means: fully vaccinated or recovered and additionally PCR tested. If there is evidence that a PCR test is not available, an antigen test will suffice. Individuals who can be shown to have had a Corona infection within the last 90 days do not need a PCR test.
For vaccinated individuals applies:
- For vaccines with 2 partial vaccinations:
- After the 2nd partial vaccination, the proof of vaccination is valid for 270 days (from 1.2.: 180 days).
- After the booster vaccination (3rd vaccination), the proof of vaccination is valid for 270 days.
- Vaccines with one vaccination (for example Johnson & Johnson).
- From the 22nd day after vaccination, the proof of vaccination is valid for 270 days. This is valid up to and including January 2, 2022, at which time the booster vaccination must have been given at the latest.
- After another vaccination (booster vaccination), the vaccination certificate is valid for 270 days (from 1.2.: 180 days).
For recovered individuals applies:
- From the date of recovery, you are exempt from testing for 180 days. The certificate of isolation or a medical certificate are valid.
- For recovered persons who have been vaccinated once, the vaccination is valid for 270 days (from 1.2.: 180 days) from the date of vaccination.
- Convalescents who are fully immunized are treated the same as those who have been vaccinated 3 times. Corona infection must not have occurred more than 180 days ago.
For tested individuals applies:
- PCR tests are valid for 48 hours for persons over 12 years of age.
- Antigen testing (for example, test lane, pharmacy) is now only valid in the workplace.
- For children 6 to 12 years of age (plus a maximum of 3 months), PCR tests are valid for 72 hours and antigen tests are valid for 48 hours. If 3 tests (including 2 PCR tests) are done within 5 days, the entry test is also valid on days 6 and 7 (as with the "Ninja Pass" during school hours).
- For children and adolescents from 12 to 15 years old, the 2.5G rule applies, PCR tests are valid for 48 hours. The "Ninja Pass" is not considered an entry test; each PCR (school) test is valid individually on its own.
- Antigen self-tests are no longer considered entry tests.
The so-called Green Passport can be used to confirm that you have been tested, vaccinated or recovered. This is a uniform proof with an individual QR code that you can show digitally, in the Green Passport app or in printed form.
Valid photo IDs are also almost always required for checks.