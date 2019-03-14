Evo Morales in Vienna to Present Bolivia's Anti-Drug Policy / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores from Perú [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

Bolivian President Evo Morales visited Vienna, to present to the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs the results of the anti-drug policy pushed by the government, with a successful reduction of illicit crops.

The Bolivian (officially the Plurinational State of Bolivia) President will intervene in a session of the United Nations Commission to present to the international community Bolivian model successes and achievements, based on agreement, respect for ancestral traditions in the use of the coca leaf and attachment to human rights.

Morales also met Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen.

Van der Bellen received Bolivian President Evo Morales for talks at the Hofburg in Vienna.

Alexander Van der Bellen spoke to Evo Morales, who has held the office of President since 2006, about the domestic political situation in Bolivia with regard to the forthcoming election.

The Federal President stressed "the importance of a fair election". The current situation in Venezuela and possible ways out of the crisis were also "discussed in detail".

Evo Morales is currently South America's longest serving president. This year he wants to be re-elected until 2025.

Alexander Van der Bellen emphasized the "long-standing friendly relationship between Austria and Bolivia" in the 30-minute conversation.

Morales' official delegation is made up of Foreign Minister Dr. Diego Pary Rodriguez, Interior Minister Dr. Carlos Romero Bonifaz, Deputy Defense Minister Felipe Caceres and directors of state institutions.

According to Cuban media Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina, "Caceres said the report would be very useful for the world within the framework of shared responsibility, because while some countries are making the necessary efforts to fight drug trafficking, in industrialized countries the demand for drugs is growing."

"In Bolivia, in the 1980s the area under coca cultivation exceeded 56,000 hectares and in the 1990s it surpassed the 45,000, but in recent years a significant rate of reduction was achieved, also certified by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Interior Minister Carlos Romero said recently.

Before, Romero said, to eradicate the crops they used murders, violence and persecution of coca growers and leaders; and yet there were much more coca fields (plantations), with the 'supervision' of the expelled in 2008 from the US Drug Enforcement Agency by Evo."

Nowadays, with interdiction actions and coordination with civil society, there is a greater incidence in the prevention and fight against drug trafficking, emphasized the Minister.

Evo Morales will also visit Greece, where he will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to boost cooperation.