Europe's Largest Flower Show: 70 Years of Floral Art in Tulln
A tradition that began 70 years ago with a flower parade on Tulln's main square has developed into Europe's largest flower show: The International Horticultural Fair Tulln, which takes place from August 31 to September 4, celebrates the anniversary under the motto "The best of 70 years - the great anniversary flower show".
The event is held in the new Donauhalle and presents an impressive journey through seven decades, focusing on the highlights of the past years. More than 200,000 flowers will be arranged into unique floral works of art by Austria's best gardeners and florists. The fair also includes numerous special shows and offers visitors a comprehensive range of information about gardens and plants.
A tribute to 70 years of floral art
The origins of the Int. Horticultural Fair Tulln go back to 1953, when the first flower parade paraded through the streets of Tulln. Today, 70 years later, this tradition is continued in an impressive flower show. The flower parade, a highlight of the event, presents magnificently decorated vintage cars selected and provided by the Oldtimermesse Tulln. A tree-lined avenue recreates a street where vintage cars are magnificently decorated in vibrant colors.
Artistic interpretations of well-known themes
The flower show offers a variety of themes and creative interpretations:
- Claude Monet: The aesthetic of famed painter Claude Monet is celebrated with a depiction of his "Jardin d'eau" garden of purple, lilac and crimson roses, hydrangeas and dahlias.
- Harry Potter: A mystical scene of gothic mirrors and lush floral decorations transports visitors to the magical world of Harry Potter.
- Alice in Wonderland: A depiction of the timeless children's classic with tall mushrooms and a large armchair surrounded by pink and purple dahlias and hydrangeas.
- The Wedding Dress: A charming wedding dress of lilies, carnations and roses in delicate shades of white and apricot is presented.
- Moulin Rouge: The famous Parisian vaudeville show is honored with a floral display of purple and gold velvet basins, lush roses, dahlias, pineapples and exotic foliage.
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: the fairy tale is depicted in a moss garden with pastel roses, accompanied by a large red apple.
- 1001 Nights: Moorish style windows with dahlias and limonium transport visitors to the magical atmosphere of 1001 Nights.
- The Unicorn: A magical unicorn is represented by blue hydrangeas, roses and gerberas with a colorful ground planting in rainbow colors.
- Floral World Tour: The journey takes you from Australia's Ayers Rock to Africa with life-size floral animals to the Nordic Northern Lights of Finland.
The Int. Horticultural Fair Tulln offers visitors a unique opportunity to admire 70 years of floral art and creativity and to immerse themselves in the magical worlds of various themes. The event will undoubtedly be an inspiring and visually stunning experience for flower lovers and art enthusiasts alike.
From August 31 to September 4, 2023 visitors can experience Int. Gartenbaumesse Tulln. Opening hours extend from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Admission for adults is € 14, -, reduced € 12. Further details can be found at www.messe-tulln.at.