European Capital of Democracy Coming Soon
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The newly formed initiative "European Capital of Democracy" will try to give civilization more access to democracy by supporting activities and events that aim to improve and strengthen democracy. The first capital will be selected next year.
A round table with Mayors from different European cities and EU officials kicked off the European Capital of Democracy initiative. / Picture: © European Capital of Democracy / Sebastian Philipp
Mayors from more than 15 European countries launched the European Capital of Democracy initiative under the patronage of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, and European Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Šuica, at the invitation of the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig.
From 2021 onwards, similar to a “European Capital of Culture” every …
