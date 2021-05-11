EU-Wide Minimum Wages: Kurz and Kocher Reluctant

Published: Yesterday; 13:15

Austria's Chancellor Kurz and Labor Minister Kocher took part at the EU social summit, which dealt with social injustice in all its facets. Among the possible measures to fight injustices, EU-wide minimum wages could be implemented, which would have an enormous impact on the economy.

Austria's Labor Minister Martin Kocher (left) and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) after the EU Social Summit in Porto, Portugal. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The long-term consequences of the Covid-19 crisis, economic reconstruction as well as the "Green Passport" were key topics at the informal summit of European heads of state and government. …

