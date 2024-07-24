EU Rule of Law Report: Clear Criticism of Austria and Hungary

In its report, the EU Commission criticizes in particular the lack of involvement of the judiciary in the appointment of presidents of administrative courts in Austria. Despite repeated requests from the EU, no progress has been made in this area. The Commission demands that Austria must take European standards into account when appointing such positions to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.

In addition, the EU criticizes the inadequate reforms in the area of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office. An independent prosecution authority is central to maintaining the rule of law. Austria is recommended to push ahead with these reforms quickly to strengthen the effectiveness of the judiciary. Another point of criticism concerns the transparency rules for members of parliament. The EU is calling for stricter disclosure and monitoring mechanisms for parliamentarians' assets and interests to avoid corruption and conflicts of interest.

The monitoring of lobbying is also considered to need improvement. Although progress has been made in reforming the awarding of state advertising, these measures must now be properly implemented and enforced. Overall, the independence of the judiciary in Austria is rated as high and the judicial system works efficiently in the Commission's view.

Andreas Schieder, head of the SPÖ delegation in the EU Parliament, as reported by the ORF, expressed his alarm at the results of the report. He sees political influence and “freeloading” in Austria as a serious problem that has increased massively. In his opinion, the report clearly shows that Austria is only surpassed by Hungary in terms of intransparency and lack of control. Schieder even goes so far as to say that Austria currently no longer meets the EU's conditions for accession.

Hungary: Serious violations of the rule of law

Hungary, which currently holds the EU Council Presidency, is also the focus of the report. Article 7 proceedings are still underway against the country for serious breaches of the rule of law. Despite the freezing of EU funds, Hungary has not implemented any of the reforms recommended last year, according to the EU Commission. The points of criticism include the insufficient independence of the judiciary, problems with press freedom, and harassment of civil society.

The Commission is once again calling on the Hungarian government to tighten transparency rules, particularly in the area of lobbying and the transfer of politicians to the private sector. These measures should help to avoid conflicts of interest and safeguard the integrity of state institutions.

Praise for Poland and Spain

The report contains not only criticism but also praise for positive developments. Poland and Spain are praised for their reform efforts. In Poland, the new, pro-European government under Donald Tusk has taken measures that have led to the Article 7 procedure being discontinued. Spain shows considerable progress in the renewal of the independent Judicial Council, although the EU is calling for more speed in the fight against corruption and conflicts of interest.

Significance of the report

The EU Rule of Law Report serves as an important basis for discussion for the EU Parliament and the member states. It contains not only analyses but also concrete recommendations for improving the rule of law in the EU countries. EU Commissioner Vera Jourova emphasized the importance of the report to focus on necessary reforms and strengthen the rule of law in the EU.

The delay in publishing the report this year was justified by the desire to give the document more attention. The report should not compete with other important EU events, such as the selection of the new Commission President.

Overall, the report shows that there is still a considerable need for action in several EU countries to uphold and strengthen the principles of the rule of law. While some countries are progressing, much remains to be done, particularly in Austria and Hungary, to meet European standards.

Ministry of Justice of Austria

European Commission