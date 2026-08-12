EU Joins the Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships

The European Union has approved the United Nations Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, referred to as the "Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships". / Picture: © Flickr / Dimitar Nikolov / [CC BY-SA 2.0(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

The ratification was completed in the summer of 2026. For the European Union, the agreement will enter into force on December 15, 2026. Upon ratification, the EU reaffirmed its declaration pursuant to Article 18, paragraph 2, of the Convention regarding the division of competences between the EU and its member states.

Legal Certainty in Global Maritime Trade

The Convention was drafted by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 7, 2022.

The Convention aims to establish a harmonized international legal framework that guarantees the global recognition of court-ordered ship sales:

Clean Title: The purchaser of a ship in a judicial auction is assured that the flag state’s ship registry will remove encumbrances such as mortgages or liens or will re-register the ship without issue.

The purchaser of a ship in a judicial auction is assured that the flag state’s ship registry will remove encumbrances such as mortgages or liens or will re-register the ship without issue. Protection against re-arrest: Ships acquired through judicial auction are protected in the contracting states from arrest or seizure based on claims that arose before the sale.

Ships acquired through judicial auction are protected in the contracting states from arrest or seizure based on claims that arose before the sale. Higher Proceeds for Creditors: By eliminating legal uncertainties, higher market prices can be achieved at auctions, which in turn benefits creditors when the proceeds are distributed.

By eliminating legal uncertainties, higher market prices can be achieved at auctions, which in turn benefits creditors when the proceeds are distributed. Preservation of national procedures: The actual procedural rules for conducting the auction remain governed by the national law of the state in which the sale takes place.

Accession of EU Member States and Global Scope

After the Council of the European Union adopted the decision to implement the agreement in April 2026, the way was paved for uniform application of the law within the EU internal market. Several EU member states—including Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Malta—had already signed the agreement earlier to integrate their national maritime sectors.

Internationally, the agreement entered into force on February 17, 2026, after countries such as El Salvador, Spain, and Panama, among others, had completed ratification. There are now more than 30 signatory states.

The Role of UNCITRAL

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), based in Vienna, is the central legal body of the UN system in the field of international trade law. Its mandate is to remove legal barriers to global trade through the gradual modernization and harmonization of trade law.

UNCITRAL develops legal instruments in key areas such as:

International commercial arbitration and dispute resolution

Electronic commerce (e-commerce)

Insolvency law and international payments

International sales and transport law

In addition, UNCITRAL offers technical assistance to member states in the area of legal reform.

UNCITRAL