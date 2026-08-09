82nd ILA Conference Examines the Contours of International Law

The opening ceremony will take place on Monday, August 17, 2026, in the Grand Ballroom at the University of Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Bwag, CC BY-SA 4.0

Nearly eight decades after the International Law Association’s (ILA) first Vienna conference in 1948, this prestigious biennial conference returns to the Danube. Organized by the Austrian ILA Branch and the Institute for European Law, International Law, and Comparative Law at the University of Vienna, the 82nd Biennial Conference takes place against the backdrop of an increasingly fragile world order.

The erosion of international agreements, disregard for the UN prohibition on the use of force, resurgent territorial conflicts, and global challenges surrounding artificial intelligence and climate change are testing international law. The conference aims to sustain international dialogue and discuss how the legal system can adapt to new power dynamics.

A High-Profile Opening and Legal Highlights

The opening ceremony will take place on Monday, August 17, 2026, in the Grand Ballroom of the University of Vienna. In addition to Rector Sebastian Schütze, Dean Brigitta Zöchling-Jud, ILA President Maria Gavouneli, and Austrian ILA President August Reinisch, Christoph Grabenwarter, President of the Austrian Constitutional Court, will deliver the opening address.

Another social and academic highlight will be the conference dinner on August 19 in the ceremonial halls of the Vienna Hofburg. There, Georg Kodek, President of the Supreme Court of Austria, will deliver the keynote address.

From AI to Space Debris: A Wide-Ranging Program

In more than 20 working groups, committees, and plenary discussions, the conference will address forward-looking and highly topical issues:

Technology & Environment: Regulation of artificial intelligence, removal of space debris, and the protection of nature and the rights of indigenous peoples.

Regulation of artificial intelligence, removal of space debris, and the protection of nature and the rights of indigenous peoples. Security & Conflicts: Protection of cultural heritage in armed conflicts, prosecution of sexual and gender-based violence in crisis zones, and legal safeguards for undersea cables and pipelines.

Protection of cultural heritage in armed conflicts, prosecution of sexual and gender-based violence in crisis zones, and legal safeguards for undersea cables and pipelines. Economy, Finance & Migration: International arbitration, currency and tax law, business and human rights, and the legal protection of refugee children.

On the final day, Friday, August 21, a plenary session at the conference headquarters will address the topic “International Law as a Tool of Resistance” before the conference officially closes.

Support and Outlook

This major international event is supported, among others, by the globally active law firm Foley Hoag as a sponsor, as well as by the Swiss Arbitration Association. The reports and resolutions drafted at the conference will be published collectively; a comprehensive conference report is scheduled to be released in 2027.

More information on the event and program!

University of Vienna

ILA

ILA Austria