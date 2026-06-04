EU Commission Steps Up Legal Pressure on Vienna

The European Commission advanced in two infringement proceedings against Austria, addressing its non-implementation of a directive on the criminal liability for EU sanctions violations and its inadequate access to courts in environmental matters. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The clock is ticking for the Austrian government: Austria has exactly two months to remedy the shortcomings; otherwise, it faces hefty fines from the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Government deadlocked over penalties for sanctions violators

The first point of criticism concerns a directive aimed at harmonizing criminal offenses related to the circumvention of EU sanctions. Directive (EU) 2024/1226 stipulates that intentional violations—such as illegal transactions with sanctioned Russian companies—must be punished uniformly and severely across the EU. Individuals face up to five years in prison; for companies, fines are set as a percentage of global turnover or penalties of up to 40 million euros.

Although the procedure was initiated as early as July 2025, there is a political deadlock in Vienna. The Ministry of Justice emphasized that it had already submitted a finished draft bill in 2025 to quickly launch the parliamentary process. However, an agreement within the coalition has so far failed, which is why Austria is among the countries that have let the deadline pass.

A Long-Running Issue: Environmental Law—Twelve Years of Dispute Without a Solution

The issue runs even deeper in the second case, which is taking on almost historic proportions. For twelve years now, the European Commission has been demanding that Austria grant non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and citizens full access to the courts in environmental matters. The basis for this is the international Aarhus Convention, which mandates active public participation in environmental decision-making.

Although the first warning letter was issued as early as July 2014 and Vienna has since made selective legislative amendments, the Commission remains dissatisfied with the rights of Austrian environmental NGOs.

Financial Risk for Taxpayers

If the government fails to reach an agreement in the coming two months, the EU Commission will have no choice but to take the matter to the European Court of Justice. This could prove costly: The guidelines for financial sanctions provide for a flat-rate minimum amount as well as daily penalty payments in the event of a conviction. For Austria, experience shows that the range for such daily penalty payments varies between approximately 2,900 euros and 174,240 euros per day, depending on the severity of the offense, money that taxpayers would ultimately have to foot the bill for.

European Commission

ECJ