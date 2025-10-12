EU Initiates New Proceedings Against Austria: Delays in Payment Services and Drinking Water

The European Union launched two further infringement proceedings against Austria and other Member States. / Picture: © Flickr / Dimitar Nikolov / [CC BY-SA 2.0(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

The proceedings concern amendments to the Directive on settlement finality and the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), as well as the recast of the Drinking Water Directive. Austria and seven other EU countries are behind schedule in adapting the payment services directives.

More efficient payments required

The aim of the amendments to the Payment…