EU Initiates New Proceedings Against Austria: Delays in Payment Services and Drinking Water

OrganizationsOther ♦ Published: October 12, 2025; 11:16 ♦ (Vindobona)

The European Commission has initiated two further infringement proceedings against Austria and several other Member States. The reason for this is that Vienna is lagging in the correct implementation of EU directives in the areas of payment services and drinking water.

The European Union launched two further infringement proceedings against Austria and other Member States. / Picture: © Flickr / Dimitar Nikolov / [CC BY-SA 2.0(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

The proceedings concern amendments to the Directive on settlement finality and the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), as well as the recast of the Drinking Water Directive. Austria and seven other EU countries are behind schedule in adapting the payment services directives.

More efficient payments required

The aim of the amendments to the Payment…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
EU Initiates Deficit Procedure Against Austria: Finance Minister Marterbauer Remains Confident (July 10)
Confidence in Austria's Judiciary Remains High, But Challenges Remain (July 2)
EU Commission Initiates Several Infringement Proceedings Against Austria (May 7)
Read More
Water Management, PSD2 Second Payment Services Directive, Payment Services, Infringement Procedure, EU European Union, Drinking Water Directive, EC European Commission, ECJ European Court of Justice
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter