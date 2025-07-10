EU Initiates Deficit Procedure Against Austria: Finance Minister Marterbauer Remains Confident

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:53 ♦ (Vindobona)

The European Union has officially initiated an excessive deficit procedure against Austria. This step, based on a recommendation by the European Commission, was decided at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels. The reason for the procedure is that Austria's budget deficit, at 4.7 percent of GDP last year and a planned 4.5 percent this year, is significantly above the 3 percent limit set in the Maastricht criteria.

Despite the EU deficit procedure that has been initiated, Finance Minister Marterbauer remains optimistic. / Picture: © BKA/Brauneis

Austrian Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) remained optimistic despite the initiation of proceedings, as reported by "DerStandard" in a video report, emphasizing that all decisions concerning the budget “are made in Austria and not in Brussels.” He does…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Wiiw Forecast: CEEC Countries Defy Global Uncertainties with Strong Growth (July 1)
EU Commission Recommends Deficit Procedure Against Austria (June 25)
Taxes Rising, Deficit Growing: Austria Faces EU Criminal Proceedings (April 1)
Read More
Markus Marterbauer, EU European Union, GDP Gross Domestic Product, IV - Industriellen Vereinigung - Federation of Austrian Industry, Maastricht Criteria, EC European Commission, Council of Europe, Christian Stocker, Christian Hafenecker, Budget Deficit, Brussels, Budget, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, SPOE Social Democratic Party of Austria
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter