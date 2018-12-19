EU-Africa Forum - Heads of State Share Vision on Cooperation Between Africa and Europe

Family photo of the Africa-Europe Forum / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"We need a new look at Africa and must not only think of poverty, the threat of migration and the lack of human rights. What is needed is a dialogue, an honest partnership", said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the opening of the Forum.

The aim is to enable people in Africa to live a dignified life in peace and prosperity.

"It is not only about political partnership, but also about economic cooperation. Politics can set framework conditions, cooperation at the economic level can set sustainable development in motion in the areas of innovation and digitisation," declared the Federal Chancellor.

"Europe must recognise the opportunities offered by cooperation at eye level".

As of 2018, the total population of Africa is estimated at 1,25 billion, representing 18% of the world's population. According to estimates, the population of Africa may reach 2.5 billion by 2050 (about 26% of the world's total) and nearly 4.5 billion by 2100 (about 40% of the world's total).

By involving the business community, the forum could make an important contribution to sustainable development and to actual cooperation.

The Federal Chancellor thanked EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for the planned support for further investments in the African region.

Juncker thanked the Austrian Presidency for its initiative on a new partnership with Africa that promotes sustainable investment in the region.

"We are not starting from scratch, the EU has already provided 44 billion euros for the investment plan, of which 37 billion euros are already in use".

Within the framework of the Forum, 2 further agreements were signed.

On the one hand, guarantees are intended to support small and medium-sized enterprises, and around EUR 75 million will create around 800,000 jobs. The EU is supporting the continental free trade agreement with 50 million euros. "We must do more to make trade in Africa better, fairer and more sustainable" and "encourage" European companies to become more involved in Africa. This requires a "business-friendly climate", said the EU Commission President.

EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani also reiterated his call for a "genuine Marshall Plan" for Africa, with "massive investments for the private sector". The investments could create growth and jobs. "We must give young people specific answers," stressed the President of the European Parliament.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, stressed the need to support young people through training and new jobs. "We must harness the potential of youth and resources".

The President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, stressed that the presence of numerous high-level political and economic representatives underlined the seriousness of this Forum. "Together we are strong. With this alliance, both continents can benefit from each other".