Erotic Art: The Egon Schiele Jubilee Show at the Leopold Museum
Published: May 11, 2018; 08:00 · (Vindobona)
The Leopold Museum houses perhaps Egon Schiele's (1890–1918) most important and complete collection of work, featuring over 200 exhibits. One hundred years after the Expressionist's death, the museum is showing a special exhibition entitled "The Jubilee Show".
EGON SCHIELE, Seated Male Nude (Self-Portrait), 1910 / Picture: © Leopold Museum / EGON SCHIELE, Seated Male Nude (Self-Portrait), 1910
Egon Schiele was a major figurative painter of the early 20th century.
His work is noted for its intensity and its raw sexuality, and the many self-portraits the artist produced, including naked self-portraits.
The twisted body shapes and the expressive line that characterize Schiele's paintings and drawings mark the artist as an early exponent of Expressionism.
