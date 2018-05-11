Erotic Art: The Egon Schiele Jubilee Show at the Leopold Museum

EGON SCHIELE, Seated Male Nude (Self-Portrait), 1910 / Picture: © Leopold Museum / EGON SCHIELE, Seated Male Nude (Self-Portrait), 1910

Egon Schiele was a major figurative painter of the early 20th century.

His work is noted for its intensity and its raw sexuality, and the many self-portraits the artist produced, including naked self-portraits.

The twisted body shapes and the expressive line that characterize Schiele's paintings and drawings mark the artist as an early exponent of Expressionism.

