Sponsored Content
EIB Group Cooperates with Hypo Vorarlberg
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has decided to support Austria's economy by unlocking part of Hypo Vorarlberg's regulatory capital. These funds will be used to invest in energy efficiency projects which are directly in line with the EIB's commitment to increasing its climate action lending.
The headquarters of the European Investment Bank in Kirchberg, Luxembourg. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Palauenc05 / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
As a reaction of the European Investment Bank (EIB) to the Covid-19 pandemic, the EIB will unlock part of Hypo Vorarlberg's regulatory capital.
The Austrian bank will use its increased capacity to support fresh lending to energy efficiency projects in line with the EIB's commitments to increase its climate action lending. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Further Increase of Investment Subsidy (November 30)
Large Securitisation Deal between EIB and UniCredit Leasing Austria (November 24, 2015)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content