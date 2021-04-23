Edtstadler: "Raise Your Voice for the Future of Europe"

In preparation for the first ever Conference on the Future of Europe, the European Commission has launched a digital platform, on which European citizens can share their ideas on the future of Europe, organize events, participate in events, and network with other individuals and organizations. Austria will contribute by hosting a number of events and additionally provide information on a separate platform.

Martin Selmayr, Head of the European Commission Representation in Austria, and Austria's Minister for European Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, discuss the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

On the recently launched digital platform for the Conference on the Future of Europe, citizens from all corners of Europe can share their ideas on the future of Europe, organize events, participate in events, and network with other individuals and organizations - in 24 languages.

The platform is thus the central online hub of the debate on the future, which officially launches on May 9. …

