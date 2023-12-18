Dispute in the Austrian Government and EU Reactions: Focus on climate Protection

Austria has been told by the European Commission to send its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) to Brussels "right away." The climate plan had already been sent to the Commission by Minister Gewessler, but Minister Edtstadler took it back. / Picture: © BMK / Cajetan Perwein

The dispute in Austria revolves around the withdrawal of the NECP draft by European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), who claims that the plan does not correspond to the government's position. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), on the other hand, disagrees and emphasizes that the draft was drawn up with the involvement of all ministries concerned. This conflict raises the question of how Austria can make progress on climate protection to close the gap to the EU target, as reported by ORF.

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) defends Edtstadler's approach, while Gewessler insists that the draft was submitted by federal ministry law and suspects that the EU Commission could now initiate infringement proceedings, as reported by Austrian Newspaper "DerStandard". The Commission itself has not yet announced any such proceedings, but is in contact with the Austrian authorities to find a swift solution.

Points of disagreement between government parties

In Austria, the climate plan is part of a broader debate about climate protection. Since the end of 2020, there has been disagreement over the design of the Climate Protection Act.

The basis for the negotiations is the EU's common targets, as reported by "DerStandard". These stipulate, among other things, which member state must reduce how much CO2. In Austria's case, the target is a reduction of 48% by 2030 compared to 2005, which is a fixed target, even without a climate protection law.

However, the Climate Protection Act must define what the reduction path should look like in concrete terms. For example, where do emissions need to be reduced in the areas of transport, agriculture, buildings, and waste?

The topic of course correction is closely related to the issue of sector targets. If, for example, emissions from the transport sector do not fall sufficiently, would immediate measures such as car-free days or lower speed limits take effect?

In the old Climate Protection Act, existing measures only had to be evaluated and revised if the emissions limit was exceeded. Despite the fact that measures were formulated for each sector and responsible parties were identified, the Court of Audit criticized the formulations as "imprecise" and their implementation and financing as vague. In addition, clear targets were often not formulated for the measures.

While the ÖVP is against binding targets and measures, the Climate Ministry insists on a strong law to be passed before the 2024 National Council elections. These disagreements are reflected in the current disputes over the NECP and highlight the challenges Austria faces concerning its climate protection commitments.