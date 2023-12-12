Greece and Austria: Shared Values and Visions for the Future

On the invitation of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (l.), Katerina Sakellaropoulou (r.), President of the Hellenic Republic, paid an official visit to Austria. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

At a press conference, President Van der Bellen emphasized the urgency of climate protection and called for faster action. He pointed out that Greece and Austria have already experienced the effects of climate change, such as floods and forest fires. Van der Bellen also commented on the COP28 climate conference in Dubai and emphasized the need to consider the real prices of energy sources and take appropriate measures.

Economic and political relations

The economic relations between Austria and Greece were also addressed. Van der Bellen highlighted the 30 billion euros of the EU Recovery Fund, which represents an opportunity for Austrian companies to invest in infrastructure and green technology. He also praised Greece's success in stabilizing its economy after the financial crisis.

Greece's position on the Western Balkans

President Sakellaropoulou stated that Greece supports the European course of the Western Balkan countries, even if the country does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state. She emphasized the strategic and economic importance of promoting the EU perspective of the Western Balkans and its role as an incentive for necessary reforms, especially in the area of the rule of law and human rights.

Sakellaropoulou's historic visit

President Sakellaropoulou, the first female President of Greece, has made history with her visit. Her election as a non-partisan former Supreme Court judge and her assumption of office in March 2020 were significant milestones. She specializes in constitutional and environmental law.

This state visit strengthens bilateral relations between Austria and Greece and underlines their shared values and goals. Both countries are determined to work together in areas such as climate protection, security, and European integration. Sakellaropoulou invited Van der Bellen to make a return visit to Greece, an offer that reaffirms the continuous and positive development of their bilateral relations.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Presidential Office of the Hellenic Republic