Three Seas Initiative Summit Concludes with Resounding Commitments and Strong Support for Ukraine

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen joined other heads of state at the summit of the Three Seas Initiative in the Romanian capital Bucharest. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits/HBF

The Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, playing host for the second time since 2018, was a prominent figure at the summit. Under his leadership, Romania has emerged as a crucial player in the Initiative, emphasizing its commitment to strengthening European strategic connectivity. With a clear focus on the North-South axis, discussions around transport, energy, and digital infrastructure dominated the agenda.

But it wasn't just regional projects that were spotlighted. A topic making its debut in the summit's discussions, led by Romania, was cybersecurity. Given the digital age's vulnerabilities, leaders recognized the necessity of robust cyberinfrastructure and defense mechanisms.

Austria's stance was notably significant. President Alexander Van der Bellen, a resolute voice amidst the assembly, vocalized Austria's unwavering support for Ukraine against Russia's aggression. It was just last year, in June 2022, that Ukraine had been invited as an associated partner state to the Initiative. This gesture, seen by many as a symbol of solidarity, was reinforced by Van der Bellen's words.

The summit also welcomed new faces. Greece's entry as the 13th participating state was celebrated, signaling a new chapter for the Initiative. At the same time, the Republic of Moldova, represented by its President Maia Sandu, was granted the status of an associated participating state. Katerina Sakellaropolou, representing Greece, joined Sandu in echoing their respective countries' enthusiasm and commitment to the Initiative's objectives.

Climate change, a specter haunting the global community, found its advocate in Van der Bellen. Drawing attention to the recent extreme weather calamities in Styria and Slovenia, he urged the assembly to pivot towards sustainable, green, and climate-resilient infrastructure. His plea was not just for the present but for future generations who will inherit the Earth.

In a bid to foster innovation, an Innovation Fund centered on advanced technologies was endorsed by the leaders. With the Initiative's investment funds already boasting projects worth a staggering 6 billion euros, this new fund promises to propel the region into a technologically advanced future.

Adding another feather to Romania's cap, President Iohannis announced the hosting of a new edition of the Initiative's Business Forum. Ever since its inception in 2018, this forum has been instrumental in bridging gaps between policymakers and the business world.

However, the summit was not without its moments of concern. Iohannis, in a somber tone, mentioned a recent incident involving drone components discovered on Romanian soil. In these turbulent times, he stressed the need for transparent communication, especially with NATO allies.

Closing on a note of resilience, despite the grim shadow of war and conflicts near the Romanian border, the country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine. This commitment was particularly evident in their continuing grain exports to Ukraine, a gesture of solidarity in the face of adversity.

With curtains drawing on this year's summit, one message was clear: Europe stands united, ready to face challenges head-on and march towards a prosperous future.

