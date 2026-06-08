Germany's election debacle and its defeats against Austria and Portugal are the subject of heated debate these days, both in Germany's domestic political arena and on the global stage. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Flag of Austria.svg: SKoppFlag of Germany.svg: see File:Flag of Germany.svg#filehistoryderivative work: AwOc [Public Domain]

It was supposed to be a routine diplomatic success, but it ended up being the emotional and political equivalent of a second Córdoba. On the evening of June 3, 2026, German diplomacy suffered an unprecedented humiliation at the United Nations headquarters in New York. For the first time in the history of the Federal Republic, the country failed in its attempt to secure one of the coveted two-year seats on the world’s most powerful body for the 2027–2028 term.

Even more bitter than the defeat itself is a look at the raw numbers from the secret ballot in the UN General Assembly: While Portugal shone with 134 votes and Austria easily surpassed the necessary two-thirds majority (127 votes) with 131, Germany was effectively sent home with a meager 104 votes. The day after, the German media was in a state of deep despair. There was talk of a “comeuppance for arrogance.” But how could this diplomatic meltdown have happened?

The arrogance trap: Too late, too self-assured

One of the main criticisms being voiced both internally and externally concerns Germany’s campaign management. While Austria had already begun long-term preparations for its bid in 2011—immediately after the end of its last presidency—Berlin entered the race far too late. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) had to grudgingly admit after the election that it was a “real disappointment” and acknowledged that they could no longer make up for the initial deficit.

But it wasn’t just the timing. The Berlin power apparatus under Chancellor Friedrich Merz is accused of sheer arrogance. The Süddeutsche Zeitung criticized the fact that Germany claims the right to automatically join the body every eight years solely on the basis of its economic power. This arrogance was evident in the fact that Chancellor Merz did not even deem it necessary to travel to New York for the decisive election week. Particularly ironic: The election was presided over, of all people, by former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in her capacity as President of the UN General Assembly.

Christoph Heusgen, a longtime foreign policy advisor under Angela Merkel and a party colleague of Merz, promptly mocked the chancellor’s absence, as reported by Welt. Heusgen noted potential reasons, including accusations of "double standards" related to its support for Israel during the Gaza War, which may have impacted its credibility. He called for Germany to adhere more closely to international law and coordinated efforts with European partners. Meanwhile, Katarina Barley, Vice President of the European Parliament, advocated for greater EU integration and a joint EU seat on the Council.

The Russia Connection: “Always Meddling”

In his search for those responsible, Foreign Minister Wadephul was quick to point the finger at Moscow. He accused Russia of deliberately manipulating the election and stirring up anti-German sentiment—as revenge for Berlin’s “unwavering” support of Ukraine.

“I believe that Moscow tried to prevent Germany from being elected. Russia has had a hand in all of these matters,” Emil Brix, former director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and former ambassador to Moscow.

Experts like Emil Brix consider this theory entirely plausible, as reported by "DerKurier". Russia uses every diplomatic platform to divide the West. However, Brix does not believe that Moscow actively campaigned for Austria in return—that would be “absurd” given the EU line also represented in Vienna. Rather, Russia exploited the general mood. Because: “Apparently, many small countries are fed up with the dominance of the big ones,” says Brix. Under the slogan “Partnership – Dialogue – Trust,” Austria skillfully positioned itself as a neutral bridge-builder and representative of the smaller states.

The Price Paid for Middle East and Ukraine Policy

Beyond Moscow’s intrigues, however, a look at the international press reveals a far deeper, structural problem: Germany has lost its moral credibility in the eyes of the Global South.

Analysts emphasize that Germany’s Middle East policy, in particular, has had a massive impact since the events of 2023. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz aptly headlined that Germany is now “paying the price for its unconditional support of Israel.” According to the report, “sausages, ice cream, and a jazz band” at receptions in New York were not enough to win over the international community if the country applies double standards on human rights issues.

Critical voices from the international community, such as the Nournews portal, pointed out that the election was a sign of the decline of Western unilateralism. Germany is no longer perceived by many states as an “advocate for peace,” but rather as part of a global “war machine.” While Berlin rightly demands humanitarian principles for Ukraine, the silence or justifications of German politicians in the face of the humanitarian catastrophes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon were condemned by the Global South as pure hypocrisy. Friedrich Merz’s statement that Israel was doing the “dirty work” for the West in the Middle East sounded like a fire accelerant to many UN diplomats.

Austria’s Triumph and the Blocked World Order

In Vienna, however, the champagne corks were popping, as reported by Vindobona.org. Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) spoke of a “major diplomatic success,” and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS), who had personally visited over 150 country missions in the past 15 months, immediately announced her intention to seek dialogue with the permanent veto powers (“Big Five”)—including China and the U.S. under Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Whether little Austria can actually make a difference in a Security Council largely paralyzed by the veto powers—the U.S., Russia, and China—remains to be seen. Emil Brix sees at least some opportunities in the reform of the body, which has been stalled for decades, as well as in international humanitarian law.

In the end, the conclusion for the Berlin Republic is a bitter one: the world has moved on. Anyone seeking international support in 2026 can no longer hide behind old privileges or rely on the assumption that geopolitical loyalty to Washington automatically opens doors. The election result in New York is a painful lesson in global realpolitik.

Austrian MFA

German MFA

UNIS United Nations Information Service