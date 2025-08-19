Danger in the Digital Space: DSN Warns Against the Use of AI by Extremists

The responsible SPÖ State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Jörg Leichtfried, emphasizes the need to closely monitor these trends. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, AI systems enable the automated analysis of large amounts of data to create psychological and social profiles of users. This allows extremist groups to specifically identify individuals who are receptive to their content and generate tailored propaganda. These range from AI-driven chatbots to deceptively real fake videos, known as deepfakes.

Challenges for security authorities

The dynamic nature of AI-generated content poses major challenges for security authorities. Conventional surveillance and detection mechanisms can often be circumvented. Experts such as Dr. Hannes Tretter from the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Fundamental and Human Rights warn, as reported by ORF, that the misuse of AI technologies to spread hate propaganda and misinformation poses a threat to democracy.

In response, the DSN is upgrading its own capabilities. It is working intensively with national and international partners to develop its own AI-supported detection systems. These should be able to identify personalized propaganda and counter extremist narratives.

International reactions and developments

The threat posed by AI-supported radicalization is also being taken seriously internationally. Organizations such as the European Police Office (Europol) warn against the misuse of AI by terrorist groups. The report “Future of Terrorism and Extremism in the Digital Age” highlights that AI can increase the efficiency of recruitment and ideological dissemination.

Developments in this area are rapid. While AI is used as a tool to combat crime, it also carries the risk of being misused by criminal and extremist groups. One example of this is AI-controlled drones, which could be used by terrorist organizations for surveillance and attack operations. These developments underscore the need for close cooperation between security agencies worldwide.

