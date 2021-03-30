Covid-19 in Austria: Vienna Will Extend Easter Lockdown
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has announced an extension of the so-called "Easter rest" until April 11. Following the advice of many health experts and due to the critical situation on Vienna's intensive car units, the measures originally planned for April 1 to April 6 are now extended until April 11, with further extensions possible.
After the provinces of the eastern Austria, namely Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, together with the federal government decided to implement a so-called "Easter rest", the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig has now announced an extension of this special lockdown until April 11.
Since the situation on the intensive care units of the Viennese hospitals is "very serious", Ludwig approached Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober and asked for a corresponding regulation, which could subsequently also apply uniformly for all of Austria.
"The Viennese population needs planning security, all experts are of the opinion that there is no chance that something fundamentally changes in the situation in the next few days," Ludwig explained the extension sought.
"In politics, you have to take responsibility and clearly say what's what," Ludwig said.
After thorough discussions with the federal government and health experts, Ludwig also pleaded for "measures across state borders" and assumed that the other federal states in the eastern region would follow Vienna's example.
In view of the appearance of more dangerous mutations, the Viennese governor warned of a "pandemic within a pandemic" and called for rapid action.
He also did not currently rule out a further extension or further tightening after April 11.
Ludwig asked the Viennese population to accept the numerous offers of testing and appealed to greatly reduce physical contact.